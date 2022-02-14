Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/SHILPASHETTY/RAQESHBAPAT Shilpa Shetty-Raj Kundra, Shamita-Raqesh Bapat celebrate Valentine's Day in Alibaug | VIDEOS

Highlights Just like others Shetty sisters are celebrating Valentine's Day with Raj Kundra and Raqesh Bapat

Taking to Instagram, they shared videos of the celebration with their partners

The Shetty sisters-- Shilpa and Shamita are currently on a romantic vacation with the love of their lives Raj Kundra and Raqesh Bapat respectively. The couples headed out to Alibaug to celebrate Valentine's Day 2022. Not only this, they were even joined by Akanksha Malhotra and her husband Rohit Aggarwal. Taking to Instagram on the day of love, Shilpa, Shamits and Raqesh shared love-filled videos with their partners and left everyone amazed. In the video shared by the 'Dhadkan' actress, she can be seen walking hand in hand with Raj. Shamita took to her handle and shared a boomerang with Raqesh whom she met during Bigg Boss OTT.

Alongside the video, Shilpa shared, she wrote in the caption, "My Valentine… every day. Love and Faith keep us going." Shilpa could be seen wearing a red dress while Raj wore a white shirt and jeans.

Shilpa and Raj have been married for 12 years and are parents to two kids--son Viaan and daughter Samisha. Raj recently got embroiled in a controversy over his alleged connection to a pornography case.

Shamita alongside her post wrote, "Well…. In time… my Valentine @raqeshbapat .. you are my favourite feeling Happy Valentine’s Day to my insta family." Shamita wore a white dress.

Even Raqesh posted a video with the background song from the recently-released film 'Gehraiyaan.' He captioned it, "Once in a while, right in the middle of an ordinary life, love gives us a fairy tale." @shamitashetty_official happy valentine's day #love #ShaRa."

Meanwhile, Shilpa, Shamita and their mother Sunanda Shetty were issued summons by Andheri magistrate court for non-repayment of Rs 21 lakhs loan by them as alleged by a businessman. The summons were issued on Friday after businessman Parhad Amra filed a complaint at Juhu police station alleging non-repayment of Rs 21 lakhs loan by them. The court has ordered all three to appear before it on February 28.