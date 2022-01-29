Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHILPA SHETTY Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra returns on Instagram with revamped profile; check out first post

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty’s businessman, husband Raj Kundra has returned back on Instagram but with a revamped profile. His profile is now changed to Binge By Bastian, which is a new outlet of a chain of restaurants co-owned by the Kundra's. The profile description of the account reads, "Modern American & South American bar & bistro by @bastianmumbai - Coming Soon!"

The first post on the page marks the announcement of the eatery ‘coming soon’ in the Khar West area of Mumbai. Take a look:

Raj Kundra who was an avid Instagram user had deactivated his account after being released on bail last year. He was arrested by police on July 19 along with 11 other people on charges related to the alleged creation of pornographic films. He was later released on bail in September. Allegations were levelled against Kundra for allegedly producing and distributing porn films using a subscriber-driven mobile app called 'Hotshots'.

On the other hand, Kundra has refuted all the charges levelled against him by saying that he has been falsely implicated.

In an official statement, Raj Kundra said, "I would like to start by stating that I have never been involved in the production and distribution of "pornography" in my life. This whole episode has been nothing but a witch hunt."

"The matter is subjudice so I cannot elucidate, but I am ready to face trial and have full faith in the judiciary, where the truth will prevail. However, unfortunately, I have already been pronounced "guilty" by the media, and my family and I have been subjected to a lot of pain, violating my human and constitutional rights at different levels," he said.

Kundra further said that the trolling, negativity and toxic public perception has been very debilitating. "To set the record straight, I do not hide my face in shame, but wish that my privacy is not intruded anymore with this continued "media trial"," he added.

Further, the businessman said, "My priority has always been my family, nothing else matters at this juncture. I believe it's every person's inalienable right to live with dignity and I request the same."