Shibani Dandekar removes 'Mrs Akhtar' from Instagram bio just days after wedding to Farhan Akhtar

Shibani Dandekar left everybody in awe when she added added 'Akhtar' to her name on social media after her wedding to Farhan Akhtar. In addition to this, she also wrote "Mrs Akhtar" in her Instagram bio. However, just days after the wedding, the actress removed the last bit. Shibani had added "Mrs Akhtar" last week to the bio however if you check her account on the photo-sharing ap, it has gone missing.

Earlier, her bio read, "Producer, Presenter, Actress, Singer, and Mrs. Akhtar’. Now, the rest of the part is the same but "Mrs Akhtar" seems to have been removed. Take a look:

For the unversed, One of Bollywood's foremost talents, Farhan Akhtar, tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend, reality show host Shibani Dandekar, at Javed Akhtar's Sukun farmhouse in Khandala on the outskirts of Mumbai.

The duo, who had been dating since 2018, tied the knot on February 19 in an intimate affair with only family and selected friends in attendance. The guest list at this close-knit celebration included his 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara' co-star Hrithik Roshan, musical trio Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, director-choreographer Farah Khan (who's also Farhan's first cousin), directors Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and Ashutosh Gowariker, and the couple's close friend, Rhea Chakraborty, who came along with her brother, Shouwik.

Born in Pune and raised in Australia and Africa, Shibani acted in Farhan's sister Zoya Akhtar's 2015 film 'Roy', starring Ranbir Kapoor.

She started as a singer -- she and her two sisters had a band named D-Major -- before turning into a model and reality show contestant in 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' and 'Jhalak Dikhla Jaa'.

She was also one of the television hosts of the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup held in England and Wales.