Shark Tank India's Ashneer Grover 'rejected' Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma and you will agree with his reasoning

BharatPe co-founder and Shark Tank India fame Ashneer Grover became an internet sensation after featuring in the Sony TV reality show. Ashneer got immensely popular for his straightforward ways on Shark Tank, so much so that after it was announced that he will not be turning as one of the 'sharks' in season 2, fans of the show got really upset. However, Ashneer knows how to get people to talk about him. Recently, he appeared on the Vagehra Vagehra podcast and revealed why he rejected Indian cricketer Virat Kohli and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma for an advertisement. The reason will get you laughing out loud but it's totally relatable.

Ashneer Grover 'rejects' Virat Kohli for an advertisement

After gaining fame from the reality show Shark Tank India, Ashneer Grover has been sharing anecdotes from his life on various podcast shows and interviews. In a recent interaction for a YouTube podcast, Ashneer revealed by he 'rejected' Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma for an ad. The BharatPe co-founder said he was discussing an IPL deal with some brokers. He told them he wanted the name of his brand printed on the back of the player's jerseys. The broker rejected Ashneer's idea and said he should rather hire Virat Kohli as a brand ambassador for his company.

"I said do that. We will take Virat Kohli. They quoted one amount. Won't disclose the amount, Virat Kohli will take offense. Then he said he would include Anushka. I said we don't want the Manyavar advertisement. Then I told him what if we halve the amount and hire 11 players for the same amount of money. And that's the deal that was finalised.

Ashneer also shared that when he told Kohli the same story, the Indian cricketer lauded him and said he did very good business.

What Ashneer Grover said about Salman Khan

In the same podcast, Ashneer Grover also revealed his three-hour interaction with Salman Khan and what the former said after he was asked not to click a photo with the Bollywood superstar. Ashneer said that he met Salman for a shoot as the latter was a sponsor for his brand. After his manager asked him not to click a photo with Salman, Ashneer said in response, "Maine bola nahi khichwaunga photo, bhaad mein jaa tu, aisi kaunsi heropanti hogayi."

Ashneer has recently released his memoir Doglapan: The Hard Truth about Life and Start-ups.

