HIT The Second Case OTT Release Date: Where to watch Adivi Sesh’s crime thriller, Cast, Cost, Review & more

Wednesday, January 04, 2023
     
HIT The Second Case OTT Release Date: Viewers can watch Adivi Sesh's Telugu film online after paying a nominal price of Rs 199. At a later date, all Prime Video subscribers will be able to watch the movie on the app on the subscription charges, but not now.

India TV Entertainment Desk Written By: India TV Entertainment Desk New Delhi Published on: January 04, 2023 11:26 IST
HIT The Second Case
Image Source : TWITTER HIT The Second Case OTT Release Date

HIT The Second Case OTT Release Date: Adivi Sesh’s Telugu language crime thriller, which released on December 2 and received positive reviews, is all set to make its OTT debut. Sesh plays the role of an eccentric cop in HIT 2. His role as Krishna Dev aka KD, who uses his instincts and investigative skills to unravel the mystery of a serial killer, was loved by the fans. After the theatrical success of the movie, HIT 2 reportedly been acquired by Amazon Prime Video. 

HIT The Second Case: Where to watch

The film is expected to released on Prime Video on January 6, 2023. However, no official confirmation on the same has been given by the makers or the OTT platform.

HIT The Second Case: Cast

  • Adivi Sesh as Krishna Dev
  • Meenakshi Chaudhary as Aarya
  • Rao Ramesh as DGP Nageswara Rao
  • Tanikella Bharani as Sanjana's father
  • Suhas as Rajeev Kumar Koduri a.k.a Kumar, Ram Prasad's son
  • Posani Krishna Murali as News reporter
  • Komalee Prasad as Varsha
  • Maganti Srinath as Abhilash
  • Srikanth Iyengar
  • Harsha Vardhan as Ram Prasad Koduri

HIT The Second Case: Subscription/cost

Viewers can watch HIT The Second Case online after paying a nominal price of Rs 199. At a later date, all Prime Video subscribers will be able to watch the movie on the app on the subscription charges, but not now. 

About HIT 2 

HIT franchise is written and directed by Sailesh Kolanu. He has also directed the first film's Hindi remake with Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra, which was released earlier this year. The first HIT film was liked for its intriguing storyline, Vishwak Sen's performance in the leading role as a cop, and how the movie created an ambiance of mystery and thrill. In HIT: The Second Case, Adivi Sesh plays the role of the cop Krishna Dev aka KD whose life is turned upside down when he finds out that a woman has been murdered and her body has been severed up as a sort of ritual. KD must investigate the brutal killing through his sharp mind and investigative skills. 

