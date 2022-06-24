'Alia Bhatt isn't dal chawal but.....', says Ranbir Kapoor at Shamshera trailer launch

Follow us on Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are one of the cutest and most loved couple of Bollywood. The duo is busy with their respective film projects as Alia is in London shooting for her Hollywood film 'The Heart Of Stone', whereas Ranbir is gearing up for Shamshera's release. The trailer of the much-awaited film Shamshera, also starring Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor was launched today (June 24). The film is all set to hit the big screens on July 22, 2022 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Ranbir Kapoor on marriage with Alia Bhatt

During the trailer launch event, Ranbir along with his co-stars Vaani and Sanjay interacted with the media. Talking about his marriage with Alia Bhatt, the actor revealed, "mere liye bahot bada saal raha hai, meri shadi hui hai iss saal. Mai ye kehta tha filmo mein ki shadi is dal chawal for 50 saal ke buddhe, life mein thoda bahot tangri kabab keema pav, hakka noodle hona chaiye nut boss zindagi ke tajurbe ke baad, dal chawal hi best hai (Films aside, this is a big year for me as I got married. I always said in mu films that shadi is dal chawal, it is for old people, we we need tangdi kebab, hakka noodles but with experience I can say that nothing is better than Dal Chawal.)

"Alia is the tadka, achar, pyaaz, everything in my dal chawal, she is everything and I could not have asked for a better partner in my life,” the actor added. Watch the video here:

Ranbir Kapoor's Shamshera trailer

Shamshera's trailer was shared by the makers on Friday. Dropping the trailer video, YRF wrote, "A father’s legacy. A son’s destiny. The legend of SHAMSHERA is here, watch the #ShamsheraTrailer NOW. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu. Celebrate #Shamshera with #YRF50 only at a theatre near you on 22nd July."

In the two-minute-fifty-nine-second trailer, we see Sanjay Dutt's fierce avatar as Daroga Shuddh Singh. He is pitted against Ranbir Kapoor, who essays Shamshera. Loaded with action, drama, and dialogue, Ranbir's Shamshera trailer has left fans asking for more.

Helmed by Karan Malhotra, 'Shamshera' is set in the fictitious city of Kaza, where a warrior tribe is imprisoned, enslaved and tortured by a ruthless authoritarian general Shudh Singh.