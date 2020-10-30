Shahid Kapoor’s Jersey co-star Mrunal Thakur on being his fan: Used to get scolding from my parents

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@MRUNALOFFICIAL2016 Shahid Kapoor's Jersey co-star Mrunal Thakur talks about him

Shahid Kapoor is all set to work with Super 30 star Mrunal Thakur in their upcoming film Jersey. The film is about a cricketer who could not continue his sports career and now aiming for playing in the Indian Cricket Team.

Both Shahid and Mrunal will be seen in the pivotal roles. Speaking about working with Shahid, Mrunal shared one of her memories where she used to get scolded by her father for being his crazy fan. Yes, while talking to DNA, the actress said, "I won't stop praising Shahid because he is so fabulous as a performer. Every time he creates magic on screen and I just kind of wonder 'how do you do it?' I make sure to sit in front of the monitor when it's his shot so that I don't miss out on that X factor that he has."

She further added, "I think Shahid Kapoor for me is like a learning. I have learnt so many things from him on the sets. I really appreciate the universe for making it happen. It was like a dream for my sister and me, we used to cut his pictures and used to get scolding from my parents. Now, it has finally happened and it's really nice to share all these moments with Shahid. He would say 'What are you saying?!' It was really sweet."

Meanwhile, talking about the film, Jersey also stars Shahid’s father actor Pankaj Kapur. The film was slated for release in August 2020 but the production was postponed due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. The film is a Hindi remake of the Telugu film with the same name. It is directed by Gowtham Tinnanauri who also directed the Telugu version of it.

