Shah Rukh Khan wishes ‘love and laughter’ to acid-attack survivor Anupama on wedding

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan won many hearts when he took to Twitter to shower love and blessings on the wedding of an acid attack survivor Anupama. The superstar shared a couple of photos from the wedding and his selfie with the bride and the groom saying, “Congratulations and my love to Anupama as she starts on this new journey of life. May it be filled with love light and laughter. U r the man Jagdeep...and may u both have double the reasons to be happy with this union.”

Congratulations and my love to Anupama as she starts on this new journey of life. May it be filled with love light and laughter. U r the man Jagdeep...and may u both have double the reasons to be happy with this union. https://t.co/hANJGRLD8P — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 20, 2019

Soon after the actor posted the tweets, his fan brigade started singing praise of his kindness and down to earth personality in the comments. One twitter user wrote, “Dil toh har kisike pass hota hai lekin koi SHAH RUKH KHAN jaisa dildaar nahi hosakta. Love” Another said, “Thank you GOD SRK for bringing happiness in their life. This is really sweet to see them so happy”

There were many who also asked the actor about his next Bollywood project. With every tweet, SRK fans are waiting to hear the announcement of his next film. A few twitter users also shared memes and creatives in the comments in which they expressed their sadness that the tweet is not about his next film. They also hailed the actor for being the most ‘big hearted’ person in the world.

On the related note, while Shah Rukh Khan has not announced the name of his next film, it is said that he will be seen doing a cameo in Ayan Mukerji directorial Brahmastra. The film has an ensemble cast including Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy. A Mumbai Mirror report earlier stated, "It's a guest appearance but Shah Rukh plays a pivotal role in taking Ranbir’s journey forward. He has already allotted his dates for his portions and will shoot before the year-end."

