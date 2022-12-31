Shah Rukh Khan shares heartfelt message for PM Modi after his mother Heeraben's demise | READ

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Shah Rukh Khan clicks a selfie with PM Modi

Shah Rukh Khan has joined the long list of Bollywood celebrities who extended their support to Prime Minister Narendra Modi after his mother Heeraben died. SRK turned to Twitter to share a heartfelt condolence note for PM. He prayed for the family offering condolences.

"Heartfelt condolences to @narendramodi on the loss of his mother Heeraben ji. My family’s prayers are with you sir. May God bless her soul," he shared on Twitter.

The Prime Minister flew down early in the morning from Delhi and paid floral tributes to his mother. The last rites of Heeraben Modi, mother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, were performed at a crematorium in Gandhinagar on Friday morning. Narendra Modi and his elder brother, Somabhai, gave the 'agnidah' to the mortal remains of Heeraben. The Prime Minister met his mother for the last time at the hospital where she had been admitted on Wednesday.

Heeraben passed away at the U.N. Mehta hospital in Ahmedabad, where she was admitted on Wednesday for some heart-related problems. UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre said in a statement, "Heeraba Modi passed away on December 30 at 3.30 a.m. (early morning) during the treatment at UN Mehta Heart hospital."

Modi too shared the news on social media. He wrote with a heavy heart, "A glorious century rests at the feet of God. In Maa, I have always felt that trinity, which contains the journey of an ascetic, the symbol of a selfless Karmayogi and a life committed to values."

Talking about Shah Rukh Khan, The Bollywood superstar will next be seen in Pathaan alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. He will also star in two more movies -- action-entertainer "Jawan" with filmmaker Atlee and the Rajkumar Hirani-directed “Dunki”. "Jawan", a pan-India project, is set to come out on June 2, 2023, while “Dunki”, also starring Taapsee Pannu, will release in December 2023.

Also Read | Modi's mother Heeraben passes away: Akshay Kumar, Kangana Ranaut & other Bollywood celebs condole demise​

Latest Entertainment News