Modi's mother Heeraben passes away at 100: Kangana Ranaut & more Bollywood celebs condole sad demise

Bollywood celebs condole the sad demise of PM Modi's mother

Modi's mother Heeraben passes away at 100: It's a sad day for PM Narendra Modi. He lost his mother Heeraben Modi on Friday. The PM shared the sad news on Twitter. He posted a photo of his mother with a heartfelt tribute. “A glorious century rests at God's feet,” Modi said in a tweet. Prime Minister Modi also recalled that when he met her on her 100th birthday, she had told him: “work with intelligence and live life with purity”.

Bollywood celebs too extended support to PM Modi on this difficult day. Kangana Ranaut was among the first ones to console the sad demise.

Kangana Ranaut extends support to PM Modi after his mother Heeraben Modi passed away

Modi reached Ahmedabad from Delhi on Wednesday afternoon and visited the hospital to meet his ailing mother. He remained at the hospital for more than an hour and also spoke to doctors there. Heeraben, also called Hiraba, lived at Raysan village near Gandhinagar city with Modi's younger brother Pankaj Modi. The prime minister regularly visited Raysan and spent time with his mother during his visits to Gujarat.

