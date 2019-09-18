Shabana Azmi Birthday Special: Unseen pictures of 5-time National Award winning actress

Image Source : TWITTER Unseen pictures of 5-time National Award winning actress Shabana Azmi

Veteran Bollywood actress Shabana Azmi, who started her film journey in 1974, is celebrating her 69th birthday on 18th September. Shabana, who has the ability to play almost every kind of character beautifully on screen, has been awarded many accolades for her phenomenal body of work. From National Award to Padma Shri, the actress has bagged all the top honours and rightfully so. Born into a Muslim family in Hyderabad, Shabana's father was a poet and mother actress. This is the reason that she has always been a creative person.

Shabana Azmi, who made her Bollywood debut with the film Ankur, won the National Award for her acting in her first movie. Not just acting, Shabana also loves writing and has been vocal about her opinions and thoughts through her social media platforms. On her 69th birthday, let’s go down memory lane and have a look at some unseen pictures of the beautiful actress.

Image Source : TWITTER Shabana Azmi as Jeroo in Vijaya Mehta’s Pestonjee

Image Source : TWITTER Shabana Azmi and Farooque Shaikh

Image Source : TWITTER Shabana Azmi with father Kaifi Azmi

Image Source : TWITTER Shabana Azmi with her co-stars during the shooting of Ek Pal

Talking about this picture, Shabana wrote, "May 1986. 5 day hungerstrike with @anandpatwardhan Gurubai Bhaskar, Hamza and me. We stayed on the footpath in Cuffe Parade but succeeded in getting SB Chavan Govt to give 31/2 acres of land for Sanjay Gandhi Nagar as per Govt policy."

Image Source : TWITTER Shabana Azmi on fifth day of hunger strike with Anand Patwardhan, Gurubai Bhaskar and Hamza

69-year-old Shabana has won the National Award for Best Actress for her performance in the films 'Ankur', 'Earth', 'Kandhar', 'Paar' and 'Godmother'.

Image Source : TWITTER Shabana Azmi with classmate Neelam Mehra at their hostel Jaykar Bungalow FTII Pune 1971

Image Source : TWITTER Shabana Azmi's photo with Begum Akhtar

Image Source : TWITTER Shabana Azmi in Kashmir on a school trip

Shabana Azmi organises a poetry event on her father Kaifi Azmi's 99th birth anniversary

