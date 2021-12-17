Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER 'Sex And The City' actor Chris Noth denies sexual assault allegations

Actor Chris Noth has insisted two sexual assault allegations made against him are "categorically false". Two women have alleged they were attacked by the 67-year-old actor in 2004 and 2015 respectively, but the 'Equalizer' star has insisted any sexual contact between the was consensual, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

He said in a statement: "The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false. "These stories could've been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago — no always means no — that is a line I did not cross. It's difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out. I don't know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women."

The first accuser, identified only as Zoe, alleged to The Hollywood Reporter the 'Sex and the City' star had "raped her from behind" in 2004 when she was just 22.

She claimed: "It was very painful and I yelled out, 'Stop!' And he didn't. I said, 'Can you at least get a condom?' and he laughed at me. I realised there was blood on my shirt (afterward). I got out of there. I went to my friend's apartment (in the same building).

"I walked right in and went to the bathroom and tried to get the blood out of my shirt. They wanted to know what happened. I said, 'I just want to go home.' "

She claimed that after the incident, "two police officers" spoke to her in hospital but she "wouldn't say who it was" when asked who was involved.

The second accuser, Lily, claimed she was 25 and had had a dinner date with the actor in New York before he allegedly assaulted her.

She said: "He said marriage is a sham. Monogamy is not real.

"He was having sex with me from the back in a chair. We were in front of a mirror. I was kind of crying as it happened. I went to the bathroom (after) and put on my skirt. I was feeling awful. Totally violated. All of my dreams with this star I loved for years were gone."

Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) are "looking into the nature of" the claims published by the outlet and told People magazine they are trying to figure out "when, where or even if a report was filed" following the alleged incident in California.

And officer Drake Madison told People magazine: "At this time, there's no record of a report being filed. Without a report, there is no investigation."

Noth has vowed to "co-operate fully" with any police involvement.

His lawyer, Andrew Brettler, said: "No one from any law enforcement agency has contacted Chris or any of his representatives. Obviously if anyone does reach out, we will cooperate fully."