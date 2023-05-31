Sara Ali Khan seeks blessings at Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain ahead of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke release

Follow us on Image Source : ANI, INSTAGRAM/SARAALIKHAN Sara Ali Khan seeks blessings at Mahakaleshwar Temple

Sara Ali Khan is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming film, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. The actress has been on a promotional spree alongside Vicky Kaushal. Sara has also been visiting a lot of holy places. On Wednesday, she visited Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain. A video from her visit has emerged online.

In a video, the actress is seen praying inside the temple along with other devotees. Sara is also seen interacting with the priests. For the temple visit, the actress looks beautiful in a pink ethnic ensemble.

Recently, the lead stars of the film Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal, visited a temple in Lucknow and offered their prayers to Lord Shiva. Sharing the photo on Instagram, Sara Ali Khan wrote "Jai Bholenath". Sara was clad in a white kurta set and had her hair covered with a dupatta, while Vicky donned a shirt and black trousers.

Earlier, the Atrangi Re actress had also visited Ajmer Sharif Dargah as she was promoting her film in Rajasthan. A video capturing her visit emerged online, showcasing the excitement among fans who spotted the talented actress. In the clip, Sara was seen donning a mint green salwar suit with her head covered by a dupatta and sunglasses adorning her face. The actress was also seen tying a thread to a wall within the dargah and offering prayers. As she made her way inside the dargah premises, numerous fans surrounded her. Sara sought blessings in preparation for the release of her upcoming film.

Speaking of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, the upcoming romantic drama Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is out! The film, which will release theatrically on June 2, is produced by Maddock Films and Jio Studios. Also starring Sharib Hashmi, the romantic-comedy is directed by Laxman Utekar, who previously helmed the Kriti Sanon starrer Mimi (2021).

Also read: Aamir Khan breaks silence about his upcoming project, reveals reason behind his new look

Also read: Kangana Ranaut takes a dig at Priyanka Chopra's statement on pay parity in Bollywood: 'I get paid...’

Latest Entertainment News