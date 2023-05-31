Aamir Khan breaks silence about his upcoming project, reveals reason behind his new look

Follow us on Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANI Aamir Khan breaks silence about his upcoming project

Aamir Khan, known for his exceptional performances, was last seen in the film Laal Singh Chaddha, which unfortunately underperformed at the box office upon its theatrical release. Serving as the official Hindi adaptation of the Hollywood hit Forrest Gump, the film also starred Kareena Kapoor Khan and Mona Singh in pivotal roles. Following the disappointing outcome of Laal Singh Chaddha, numerous reports have emerged indicating that the actor intends to take a hiatus from the silver screen and refrain from new projects for a considerable period of time. However, recently, Aamir Khan made an appearance at the trailer launch event of the Punjabi film Carry On Jatta 3, providing insights into his upcoming projects.

At the event, the actor was quizzed about his upcoming project. The actor responded that he is not currently acting in any films and will begin acting when he is emotionally ready. He added that he is now focusing on his family. "Dekhiye aaj to hume sirf Carry On Jatta ki baat karni chahiye. Aap log curious hogaye to main jaldi se jawaab de deta hu. Is waqt maine koi film sign nahi ki hai, is waqt main family ke sath waqt guzarna chah raha hu aur usi me mujhe acha lag raha hai. Kyuki wahi mujhe karna hai abhi. Jab main emotionally ready rahunga film ke liye tab main karunga. Matlab thoda time main family ke sath bitaunga."

When another reporter inquired about his appearance and said that it reminded him of Mangal Pandey, Aamir chuckled and replied, "Look, kuch nahi hai. Abhi main bas shave nahi kar raha hu aur baalo ko kaat nahi raha hu."

Meanwhile, Carry on Jatta 3 is directed by Smeep Kang and produced by Humble Motion Pictures. The movie is set to release in theatres on June 29. It stars Gippy Grewal and Sonam Bajwa in the lead roles. It also features Binnu Dhillon, Kavita Kaushik, Shinda Grewal, Gurpreet Ghuggi, Karamjit Anmol, Harby Sangha, and Jaswinder Bhalla.

