Sara Ali Khan's reaction to Coolie No. 1 costar Varun Dhawan's beach selfie is hilarious

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan had a fun exchange with the next film Coolie No. 1 costar Sara Ali Khan over his beach selfie. The actor shared a picture of himself standing on a beach with a rainbow above his head edited into the photo. He wrote, "The stories are true." Sara was quick to react to the post and pulled his leg. She commented, "Oh you actually went to the beach! I thought you were joking."

Sara and Varun bonded well while shooting for David Dhawan's Coolie No. 1. They used to share photos and videos with each other during the shoot and leave netizens in splits. After they completed the shoot of the film, Sara took to social media to announce the film wrap and wrote, "And that's a wrap on Coolie No 1. Thank you Varun Dhawan for being the best and coolest coolie. No one better to have helped carry my 'baggage' (pun intended), carry me through what I couldn't carry off, and stop me from getting carried away almost all the time. Will miss irritating you constantly"

On the other hand, Varun Dhawan celebrated the film wrap by having pancakes by the sea side. "Pancake Friday ek number breakfast. Just wrapped filming for #coolieno1 which is the funniest film i have ever been a part of and decided to celebrate like this," he wrote.

Coolie No 1 is David Dhawan's remake of his 1995 comedy flick of the same name. The original film starred Govinda and Karisma Kapoor in the lead. The remake stars Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan. Ace comedians Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, and Johnny Lever are also in the cast. The film is scheduled to release on May 1.

