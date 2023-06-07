Sara Ali Khan on cloud nine after her performance in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke: 'I genuinely felt that..'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal at an event

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is unstoppable at the box office as the film had a stupendous first-weekend collection of more than Rs 22 crore. The leading lady, Sara Ali Khan is on cloud nine after enjoying the success that her latest film has brought. Her performance and chemistry with Vicky Kaushal have wowed the audience and fans can not have enough of them together. Currently, everything about her performance as Soumya is trending on social media, be it her songs, her dialogues or snippets of performance.

Talking about all the love that she is receiving for the film, she says: "It feels happy that people are giving love to the film. I had come to watch the film with my mother and brother on Sunday and they both cried during the film. Watching my mother and brother cry in my film, I genuinely felt that this is why we make films - to see people we care about have an emotional experience."

"Mom hamesha se filmy rahi hai (My mother is an actress and is always filmy so she can cry) but Ibrahim is a 22-year-old urban youth and if he could cry, I can say that this is not just a rural Indore story. It will connect to everyone. When I saw my mom and brother both cry together while watching the film, I felt good."

When asked about the best compliment she received, for Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Sara said, "I read somewhere Sara Ali Khan is back, I don't know why, that felt good. And my mother's and brother's reaction to the film, for sure." With a collection of Rs 30.60 crore so far, Sara is adding another glory to her feather proving her to be one of the most promising actors in her generation.

Sara's co-star, Vicky Kaushal also shared his experience working with Sara and he heaped praise on her. "Vicky Kaushal said, "Where I go today, I always say 'Namaste Darshakon', and if I continue promoting this film like this for another five days I will also start saying 'Knock Knock'. But she is one of the purest I have ever interacted with, she is wonderful, and the way she connects with people- its very genuine and real and it does reflect on the big screens as well. Be it Somya or any other character of hers, I know for a fact that Sara will always be liked and loved by the audience because it's her truth in her eyes that speaks a lot about her."

Sara's small-town character of 'Soumya' is etched forever in the hearts of her fans. On the other hand, Sara will next be seen in Homi Adajania's 'Murder Mubarak' and Kannan Iyer's 'Ae Watan Mere Watan'.

(With inputs from IANS)

