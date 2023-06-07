Zara Hatke Zara Bachke star Vicky Kaushal heaps praise on Sara Ali Khan: 'It's her truth in her eyes...'

Follow us on Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANI Zara Hatke Zara Bachke stars Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is unstoppable at the box office as the film had a stupendous first-weekend collection of more than Rs 22 crore. The leading duo Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan are enjoying success and expressing their gratitude to the audience for loving their performance and chemistry onscreen. In a recent media conference, when Vicky was asked about his experience working with Sara and he heaped praise on him.

Vicky Kaushal said, "Where I go today, I always say 'Namaste Darshakon', and if I continue promoting this film like this for another five days I will also start saying 'Knock Knock'. But she is one of the purest I have ever interacted with, she is wonderful, and the way she connects with people- its very genuine and real and it does reflect on the big screens as well. Be it Somya or any other character of hers, I know for a fact that Sara will always be liked and loved by the audience because it's her truth in her eyes that speaks a lot about her."

Currently, the internet is going berserk after the songs dropped from Sara Ali Khan’s film. Fans can not have enough of Sara- Vicky’s on-screen chemistry and are enjoying every bit of them in the film.

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Box Office Report:

With a collection of Rs 30.60 Cr so far, the movie is ruling the ticket windows. Zara Hatke Zara Bachke earned Rs 3.87 cr on its first Tuesday according to trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

Vicky and Sara's Upcoming Projects:

Sara Ali Khan will next be seen in Homi Adajania’s ‘Murder Mubarak’ and Kannan Iyer’s ‘Ae Watan Mere Watan’. On the other hand, Vicky Kaushal will be seen in Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur, Mere Mehbook Mere Sanam and a cameo in Dunki.

