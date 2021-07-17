Sara Ali Khan nails 15 expressions in 30 seconds challenge, watch hilarious video here

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SARA ALI KHAN Sara Ali Khan

It's no news that Bollywood's actress Sara Ali Khan is a social media savvy. She's super active on these platforms and makes sure every time her post pops up on her fans' accounts they have a smile on their face. On the occasion of World Emoji Day, she took to Instagram and shared a video, which is quite funny. She does the 15 expressions in 30 seconds challenge like a pro.

In this 30 second video, Sara Ali Khan changes her expressions as fast as the emojis appear on the screen. It is funny and adorable at the same time. For the video, Sara is seen dressed in a beautiful yellow co-ord set. Seemingly shot in her vanity van, the actress flaunts a no make up look. Watch the video here:

Earlier, Sara made headlines after her recent video and picture with her ‘Kedarnath’ Assistant Director Jehan Handa went viral. Jehan first shared a cosy beach picture of the two on his Instagram handle too. Sara reposted the same on her Gram feed with GIFs saying, "Love You" and "Take Me Back." Twinning in a similar outfit, Sara and Jehan are seen striking a fun pose in what is supposedly from one of their holidays together.

Also read: Is Sara Ali Khan dating 'Kedarnath' AD Jehan Handa? Recent pics, video will make you wonder

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara will next be seen in "Atrangi Re", co-starring Akshay Kumar and Dhanush, and directed by Aanand L. Rai. "Atrangi Re" is written by Himanshu Sharma and is billed as a cross-cultural love story. She is also a part of Aditya Dhar’s ‘The Immortal Ashwatthama’ co-starring Vicky Kaushal.