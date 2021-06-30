Is Sara Ali Khan dating 'Kedarnath' AD Jehan Handa? Recent pics, video will make you wonder

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JEHAN HANDA Is Sara Ali Khan dating 'Kedarnath' AD Jehan Handa?

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan is a stunner and she lights up social media every time she shares a picture of herself. Now, her recent video and picture with her ‘Kedarnath’ Assistant Director Jehan Handa have raised quite a few eyebrows. Back, when Sara made her Bollywood debut with 'Kedarnath', she was rumoured to be dating her late co-actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Although neither of the two ever made it official; it was believed that they dated for a while before parting ways. Later, Sara was also linked to her 'Love Aaj Kal 2' co-star Kartik Aaryan. However, soon the media frenzy faded away.

Sara's latest pics and video with her 'Kedarnath' Assistant Director Jehan Handa has been talk of the town. Jehan first shared a cosy beach picture of the two on his Instagram handle. Sara reposted the same on her Gram feed with GIFs saying, "Love You" and "Take Me Back." Twinning in a similar outfit, Sara and Jehan are seen striking a fun pose in what is supposedly from one of their holidays together.

Twinning in a similar orange outfit, Sara and Jehan are seen striking a fun poses. Looks like it's from one of their holidays together.

Take a look:

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JEHAN HANDA Jehan Handa Instagram story

Jehan has worked as an AD, screenwriter for several films.

Last year, Jehan had penned a special birthday wish for Sara. He had shared a bunch of fond memories captured in pictures and videos and had written a lengthy note that described their bond. He wrote "Nothing has and nothing will be a testament to our love, friendship and the memories we have created over the years. Love, celebration, good times, bad times, unprecedented loss, a pandemic! Who would have known We’re young and have gone through the whirlwind of many different phases, a rollercoaster of emotions but have stuck by each other. Thank you and I also promise to always have your back. Go conquerthe #happybirthday #gratitude #love #happiness #forever."

On the work front, Sara will next be seen in "Atrangi Re", co-starring Akshay Kumar and Dhanush, and directed by Aanand L. Rai. "Atrangi Re" is written by Himanshu Sharma and is billed as a cross-cultural love story. She is also a part of Aditya Dhar’s ‘The Immortal Ashwatthama’ co-starring Vicky Kaushal.

