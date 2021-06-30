Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VARUSHKA_FOREVER/ANUSHKA SHARM Unseen photos of Anushka Sharma with daughter Vamika in a stroller take internet by storm. Seen Yet?

Actress Anushka Sharma, who has accompanied her cricketer husband Virat Kohli for World Test Championship has been keeping her fans updated about her trip to the UK. The actress has been sharing pictures from their trip with her fans now and then. Recently she was spotted walking on the streets with daughter Vamika in the UK. The actress was seen carrying Vamika in a pram along with her. Pictures of the actress wearing a brown trench coat and holding the pram have been doing the rounds on the internet.

Anushka is seen walking baby Vamika in a stroller. Going by the pictures, they appear candid, looks like Anushka was unaware that the photos were being taken.

Take a look:

Anushka Sharma is currently in Southampton, England with her cricketer husband Virat Kohli as he gears up for the World Test Championship final against New Zealand. Virat, who has been busy with his practices, makes sure to take out time for his lovely wife and daughter.

The actress recently shared a picture where she is seen sneaking in a quick breakfast with her husband and daughter at a café in the UK. Earlier, she gave a glimpse of her new haircut. The actress, who got a cool hairdo, took to social media to flaunt her chopped hair. And it's actor Sonam Kapoor Ahuja who recommended Anushka a salon from where she can got her haircut done.

Anushka opened up about her post-delivery hair loss and also thanked Sonam for connecting her to hairstylist George Northwood. She looked gorgeous as she sported shoulder-length hair.

For those unversed, Anushka and her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli welcomed their first child, a baby daughter Vamika in January this year.

