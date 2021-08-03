Sapna Choudhary on facing bias in Hindi entertainment industry: Don’t get opportunities to showcase my talent

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SAPNA CHOUDHARY Sapna Choudhary on facing bias in Hindi entertainment industry

Bigg Boss fame and Haryanvi dancer Sapna Choudhary doesn't need to do much to leave her fans swooning. The actress, who is enjoying her married life, keeps treating her social media followers with entertaining videos and photos. Sapna Choudhary won many hearts when she appeared in the controversial reality show. Even though her career journey seems good from the outside, Sapna says that she has been struggling in Hindi entertainment even today.

In an interview with ETimes, Sapna opened up facing the bias she has been facing in the industry. "I will complete 15 years in the industry this year. I want to act in a Hindi film or TV show, but I feel since I am from the regional entertainment industry (Haryana), I don’t get the opportunities to showcase my talent. I don’t want to wear skin revealing clothes and I cannot speak fluent English, which becomes a barrier at times. Also, I don’t have a godfather and that's another reason why I have been struggling to get a break in the Hindi industry."

The actress also claimed that there had been times when designers refused to give her clothes for events. She said the industry is full of people who judge. "What I have seen is that in Mumbai, people will only talk to you when they have some work with you work. The industry is full of people who constantly judge and there have been times when I haven’t got dresses from designers because of who I am. I don’t know how I have survived this long," added Sapna.

Talking about her dance performances, Sapna said "Whatever I am today is because of my performances. Dance is and will always be my first love. It is not that I am done with dancing but I want to explore other things too. I hope I get something soon."

The Haryanvi singer stresses that nothing significantly changed after her exit from Bigg Boss 11. "People feel that the contestants become big celebrities after doing the show. But that isn’t the case. To win the game people behave erratically in the house! I played in a certain way that I was comfortable with but overall it didn't really work for me," she concluded.

Meanwhile, Sapna Choudhary is enjoying her married life. She tied the knot last year and keeps treating fans with her latest looks in sindoor. Sapna and her husband Veer Sahu were in a relationship for many years before they decided to get married.

