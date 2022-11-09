Sanjay Dutt, his first wife Richa Sharma look dashing in rare photo from daughter Trishala's archive

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TRISHALA DUTT Sanjay Dutt with daughter Trishala & first wife Richa Sharma

Sanjay Dutt and his first wife Richa Sharma made a rare appearance on the Bollywood actor's daughter Tishala Dutt's Instagram account. Tuesday was a treat for the fans of the actor as Tishala shared a rare photo of Sanjay & his first wife. In the throwback photo, the Sadak star can be seen wearing a blue denim jacket over a white sweater. Richa, on the other hand, can be seen gleaming with a smile as the stunning couple posed for the camera.

Trishala posted Sanjay and Richa's photo with a ‘One photo you love, but it’s not you’ sticker on Instagram. "My mommy (RIP) white heart emoji & daddy @sanjaydutt," she wrote over it. Take a look:

For the unversed, Trishala is Sanjay Dutt's eldest child, from the late Richa Sharma. Dutt got married to actress Richa Sharma in 1987 and a year later the couple welcomed their daughter Trishala. Within two years of marriage, Richa was diagnosed with a brain tumour. After a tough battle, she died of a brain tumour in 1996. Tishala was raised by her maternal grandparents in the USA, where she currently stays.

The Bollywood actor went on to marry air-hostess-turned-model Rhea Pillai on 14 February 1998. The couple got divorced in 2008, post which he married Manyata. The pair have twins Shahraan and Iqra, who were born in October 2010.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sanjay was last seen in a period action drama film 'Shamshera' alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor. Helmed by Karan Malhotra and produced by Yash Raj Films, the film was released in July this year and failed to impress the audience at the box office. 'Shamshera' marked Ranbir's first double-role film and Sanjay's negative portrayal was loved by all his fans. He will be next seen in his home production sci-fi horror comedy film 'The Virgin Tree' which also stars Sunny Singh, Mouni Roy and Palak Tiwari in the lead roles.

