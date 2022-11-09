Kantara Hindi Box Office Collections: Winning streak continues for Rishab Shetty's film

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/SUMIT KADEL Kantara

Kantara Hindi Box Office Collections: It is not an easy feat for films to keep up with the business at the box office after four weeks of their release. However, the notion seems to be drifting with Rishab Shetty's film Kantara. First, the action thriller film won the hearts of the audience in the South and now, it is winning the pan-India box office. The Hindi dub of the Kannada language film has stunted new Bollywood releases -- Phone Bhoot, Mili and Double XL -- at the ticket window.

Film trade analyst Sumit Kadel took to Twitter to share Box Office update for Kantara's Hindi version. He shared that the film minted over Rs 2 Cr on its fourth Monday taking the film's collection close to Rs 65 Cr. "#Kantara ( Hindi ) continues its EXTRAORDINARY TRENDING at the box office on its 4th Week. 4th Monday- 2 CR nett Total - ₹ 64.40 cr nett," he tweeted.

When compared to the above mentioned films Bollywood released on Nov 4, Phone Bhoot managed to earn Rs 8 crore nett plus in four days, whereas Janhvi Kapoor's Mili a remake of Malayalam film Helen raked in Rs 1.7 Cr and Double XL starring Huma Qureshi and Sonaskshi Sinha collected close to Rs 50 lakh.

About Kantara

Kantara was released in the Kannada version and Hindi version on September 30 and October 14 respectively. The film is written and directed by Rishab Shetty. Produced by Vijay Kiragandur and Chaluve Gowda, under Hombale Films, the film features Rishab Shetty, Sapthami Gowda, and Kishore Kumar G in pivotal roles.

Set in coastal Karnataka, Kantara deals with the issue of land politics and man vs nature. Set and filmed in Keraadi in coastal Karnataka, the film stars Rishab as a Kambala champion, who is at loggerheads with an upright DRFO officer, Murali (Kishore). The action-thriller, according to IMDB, has a rating of 9.5/10. 'KGF-2' has been rated with 8.4 and 'RRR' has 8.0.

