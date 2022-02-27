'Words aren’t enough...' Samantha Ruth Prabhu calls Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi 'masterpiece'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SAMANTHA/ALIA BHATT Samantha Ruth Prabhu reviews Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi

Highlights Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi released on February 25

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film opened to positive reviews from the critics

Samantha Ruth Prabhu reviewed Gangubai Kathiawadi and called it a 'masterpiece'

Alia Bhatt's latest magnum opus 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' has received glowing reviews not only from critics but also from several Bollywood celebrities. After Vicky Kaushal, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is in awe of Alia's power-packed performance as Gangubai. Calling 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' a masterpiece, Samantha wrote, "A masterpiece!! Alia, words are not enough to describe your performance. Every single dialogue and expression will be etched in my mind forever." The Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial hit the theatres on February 25.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SAMANTHA Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Instagram Story

Ananya Panday, Vicky Kaushal, Anurag Kashyap and many more shared similar reviews for Alia Bhatt starrer. Ananya wrote, "It’s a master class watching you every time, Alia! Sanjay sir, you create magic!" Vicky Kaushal shared the film's poster and wrote, "Absolutely shook by the sheer brilliance at display in this Film. SLB Sir you are a master! And @aliaabhatt don't even know what to say about you...breathtakingly amazing as Gangu! Hats off." The actor also urged fans to go watch the film. "Big Screen Cinema Magic. Don’t Miss!"

Not just this, Gangubai Kathiawadi made a splash at the box office on its opening day and on Day 2, the film earned 13.32 crore. Meanwhile, 'Gangubai Kathiwadi' revolves around a maiden sold by a suitor into prostitution and how she becomes a prominent and celebrated figure in the underworld and Kamathipua red-light district. It also starred superstar Ajay Devgn in a pivotal role.

The biographical crime drama has been adapted from a chapter of Hussain Zaidi's book 'Mafia Queens of Mumbai'. Gangubai Kathiawadi follows the story of a young girl from Gujarat who aspires to be a Bollywood actress. However, her dream lands her up in a brothel in Mumbai's Kamathipura after she's betrayed by her boyfriend and sold off.

The film also stars Vijay Raaz, Shantanu Maheshwari, Seema Bhargava Pahwa, Indira Tiwari and Varun Kapoor in supporting roles.

Also Read: Gangubai Kathiawadi Box Office Day 2: Alia Bhatt's film clocks in impressive numbers; earns 13.32 crore