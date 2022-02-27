Gangubai Kathiawadi Box Office Day 2: Alia Bhatt's film clocks in impressive numbers; to make 13 cr

Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/ALIABHATT Gangubai Kathiawadi Box Office Day 2

Highlights Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film Gangubai Kathiawadi featuring Alia Bhatt released on February 25

The film is performing well at the box office

It is based on a chapter from writer S Hussain Zaidi's book Mafia Queens of Mumbai

Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi made a splash at the box office on its opening day. The film which was released on February 25, earned Rs 10.50 crore on its first day. Now, for its second day, Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial has shown good growth. According to Box Office India report, the film is expected "to collect around 12.50-13 crore nett. This growth is coming of a solid first day of nearly 10 crore nett which makes it a strong trend for the film. The two-day numbers of the film will be around 22.50 crore which is a good total with Sunday to come."

"The film scored well in Mumbai and Nizam / Andhra on day one and the second day there is solid growth in Delhi / UP and the circuit total will go over 2 crore nett which is a good sign as the film is more of a Mumbai circuit film but you need Delhi / UP to hold in the long because the circuit generally holds up well. The film is set to record a solid first weekend in the 37-38 crore nett range," reported added.

Talking about the film, Gangubai Kathiawadi follows the story of a young girl from Gujarat who aspires to be a Bollywood actress. However, her dream lands her up in a brothel in Mumbai's Kamathipura after she's betrayed by her boyfriend and sold off. Thus's began Ganga Harjivndas' journey to becoming Gangubai Kathiawadi Mafia Queen.

She becomes the president of the red light area and vows to fight for the rights of the sex workers. She even goes on to meet the Prime Minister for the same.

The story of the film is about Gangubai Harjivandas, popularly known as Gangubai Kothewali, whose life has been documented in S. Hussain Zaidi's book 'Mafia Queens of Mumbai.' The film landed in legal soup after Congress MLA Amin Patel filed a petition in the Bombay High Court to change the name of the film.

'Gangubai Kathiawadi' also stars Vijay Raaz, Seema Pahwa and Ajay Devgn.

Also Read: Gangubai Kathiawadi First Review: Ranbir Kapoor's sister Riddhima, Vicky Kaushal call Alia Bhatt a 'legend'