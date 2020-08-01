Image Source : TWITTER/BEINGSALMANKHAN Salman Khan wishes 'Eid Mubarak' to fans on Eid al-Adha 2020 with COVID19 twist

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan wishes his fans on the prosperous occasion of Eid al-Adha 2020. Like every year, the superstar treated his fans with his wishes and wrote, "Eid Mubarak" but his post had a COVID19 twist. Since the Eid celebrations are restricted this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, the actor made sure he inspires fans to follow all the guidelines to contain the spread of the deadly infection. Salman shared a picture of himself in which he is seen masking his face which is the most important safety precaution.

Check out the post here-

Every year, fans in hundreds gather outside Salman Khan's house Galaxy Apartments to have a glimpse of the actor on the special occasion. The actor waved to his fans by standing in his balcony. However, due to the COVID19 pandemic, everyone is celebrating Eid in their homes.

Earlier this year, Salman Khan had announced his next film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali as a 2021 gift for his fans. "Announcing my next film... 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali'. Story and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. Directed by Farhad Samji. Eid 2021," Salman tweeted.

Announcing my next film... KABHI EID KABHI DIWALI ....

STORY & PRODUCED BY SAJID NADIADWALA ...

DIRECTED by FARHAD SAMJI...



EID 2021 ... #SajidNadiadwala @NGEMovies @farhad_samji @WardaNadiadwala @SKFilmsOfficial — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) January 10, 2020

This year, Salman was supposed to treat his fans with his film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai on Eid-Ul-Fitr in March but the film was pushed forward. In the film, the superstar will be seen playing the role of a cop. Directed by Prabhudeva, the film also stars Disha Patani and Randeep Hooda.

Reports suggest that actress Zareena Wahab has been roped in by the makers to play Salman’s mother in the film, while Randeep with whom the actor has previously worked in Kick and Sultan will play the negative lead.

Talking about the film, Salman at a press conference said, “The name Radhe was actually in Tere Naam and then after we used it in Wanted. But this is a completely different film. It has got nothing to do with Wanted. If we go in that format, toh yeh Wanted ka baap hai.”

