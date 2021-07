Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/BEINGSALMANKHAN Salman Khan pays tribute to Dilip Kumar: Best actor Indian cinema has ever seen

Legendary Bollywood actor Dilip Kumar passed away on Wednesday (July 7) after prolonged bouts of illnesses. The film fraternity, including celebrities, actors, filmmakers and singers among others, have been posting on social media to mourn the demise of the thespian. Actor Salman Khan also took to social media to share a picture with Dilip Kumar and paid tribute. He tweeted, "Best actor indian cinema has ever seen and will ever see … #RIP Dilip Saab"