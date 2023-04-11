Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/OFFICIALACCOUNTS Salman Khan’s heart-touching advice to Shehnaaz Gill, Asks her to ‘Move On’

The wait was finally ended as the trailer for Salman Khan's forthcoming film, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, was released. The film is expected to be a visual delight for fans, with high-octane action sequences and a power-packed plot. Shehnaaz Gill, who will be making her Hindi film debut alongside Salman Khan, was asked about her opinions on the film during the trailer launch.

At the event, Shehnaaz Gill was asked if she was nervous while working on Kisi Ki Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Salman interrupted and said, “Move on kar jao (move on in life)” and Shenaaz quipped "Kar gayi hoon (I have moved on)".

Shehnaaz went on to say, “Nahi, main nervous nahi hoti. But Salman sir ke samne hota hi hai. Apne aap ko dekhkar mujhe bahut acha lag raha hai. I love myself. First thing is that you love yourself and then Salman sir. It feels really great to stand among such versatile and great actors who have achieved something or the other big in their life.”

Shehnaaz Gill’s big Bollywood debut

Shehnaaz Gill rose to prominence following her appearance on Bigg Boss 13. Her chemistry with close friend and season winner, the late Sidharth Shukla, was well-liked by the audience. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan will be the actress's debut Hindi film with such a large production company. During the trailer release, the Punjabi singer-actress was questioned if she was nervous while filming.

On Monday, the trailer of Kisi Ki Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan was released. It marks Shehnaaz Gill's Bollywood debut alongside Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar in pivotal roles. It will release on the occasion of Eid in April.

