Did Salman Khan just confirm Palak Tiwari's relationship status?

Salman Khan and the complete Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan cast and team attended the trailer premiere event in Mumbai. Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, and Vinali Bhatnagar were among those present. Salman may or may not have spilt the beans regarding Palak Tiwari's relationship status at the start of the event. She is said to be dating Ibrahim Ali Khan, the son of Saif Ali Khan.

This occurred while the show's host was presenting the actors on stage. While calling Palak Tiwari, the host had a slight mishap and nearly fell off the stage. Despite the fact that no harm was done, someone quipped about the host falling for Palak.

Salman stepped in and remarked, 'Woh already gir chuki hai (She has already fallen).' While it's unclear whether the actor was alluding to Palak's dating rumours with Ibrahim, it appears that a new couple in Bollywood will soon be painting the town red.

Salman's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan marks Palak Tiwari's official Bollywood debut. She is the daughter of actor Shweta Tiwari. Besides Palak, it's also the first Hindi film for Shehnaaz gill.

Palak is spotted by paparazzi out and about in the city. She has been seen attending parties with Ibrahim Ali Khan, who will also be making his Bollywood debut soon. Their hangouts together have sparked dating rumours.

Meanwhile, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is scheduled to be released on April 21, 2023. Salman Khan was seen fighting gangsters to protect his girlfriend, Pooja Hegde, and his family in the trailer.

