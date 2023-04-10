Salman Khan shares stunning painting to wish fans ‘Happy Easter’

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BEINGSALMANKHAN Salman Khan shares stunning painting

Bollywood star, Salman Khan recently showed off his painting skills late on Easter Sunday night. He took to social media to wish his fans a happy Easter with what looks like a picture of Mother Mary. Salman wishes his fans “Happy Easter” in the caption.

Check the post here:

As soon as the Bhai of Bollywood uploaded the post on social media, his followers flooded him with praise. “Love you Bhai”, said one user. Another user teased the debut of Khan’s next film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’s teaser on Monday, writing, “Big day tomorrow”.

Salman is a passionate painter who has demonstrated his enthusiasm for art on numerous occasions, including having his works showcased among the works of greats such as Raja Ravi Varma, Abanindranath Tagore, and VS Gaitonde.

Several celebs, including Kareena Kapoor Khan and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, wished their fans a Happy Easter and uploaded photos from their festivities.

Meanwhile, Salman is looking forward to the release of ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’, which will be released this Eid, April 21. The film will be Khan’s first big screen appearance since Dabangg 3 (2019). Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Siddharth Nigam, Raghav Juyal, and Palak Tiwari also appear in the film. It is a Hindi version of the Tamil film ‘Veeram’, in which Ajith played the protagonist.

Salman was most recently seen in an extended cameo in Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback film Pathaan, where he played the spy Tiger and assisted Pathaan in a difficult position. He also confirmed the release date of his upcoming film’s trailer by posting a brand-new poster. Pooja Hegde and Salman Khan are shown in the ad looking intently into each other’s eyes. The two actors' powerful connection has piqued the interest of their fans, who are eager to see them on screen together.

Check out the post here

Latest Bollywood News