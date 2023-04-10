Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan trailer out: Salman Khan starrer looks like paisa-wasool entertainer | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SALMANKHAN Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan trailer out

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan starring Salman Khan, is one of the most anticipated films of the year. It is scheduled for release on April 21, 2023, coinciding with Eid. As the movie approaches its release date, the makers have released soulful tracks from the film. Earlier, the makers unveiled the teaser for the film, and it created waves on the internet. Now, after much waiting, the trailer for the action-entertainer is finally out.

On Monday, Bajrangi Bhaijaan took to his Instagram account and shared the much-awaited trailer. His caption read, "Did u see the trailer with your bhai n jaan ? #KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaanTrailer."

The three-and-a-half-minute trailer contains everything one would expect from a commercial Hindi film. The Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan trailer shows glimpses of family dynamics as well as humor, romance, drama, music, and, of undoubtedly, jaw-dropping action. It rests on Salman Khan's shoulders because he knows the art of dominating in a variety of genres.

Recently, Salman Khan shared a new poster of the film. The poster depicts Pooja Hegde and Salman Khan passionately embracing each other while staring deeply into each other's eyes. The two actors' powerful connection, as seen in the poster, has piqued the interest of their fans. Pooja posted the poster to Instagram, along with the message, "When love takes over!" The trailer for Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan will be released on April 10th."

A Salman Khan Films production, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is directed by Farhad Samji. The film stars Salman Khan, Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar with all the elements of a Salman Khan film – action, family-drama and romance. The film was previously titled Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. It is slated to release on Eid 2023 and will have a Zee Studios worldwide release.

Also read: 'Ranbir ki kya aukat hai': Urfi Javed clarifies her statement on Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘bad taste’ remark

Also read: Kangana Ranaut accuses Karan Johar of 'bullying' her, warns 'Aage aage dekho hota hai kya'

Latest Bollywood News