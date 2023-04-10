'Ranbir ki kya aukat hai': Urfi Javed clarifies her statement on Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘bad taste’ remark

Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/URFIJAVED, RANBIRKAPOORFC Urfi Javed clarifies her statement on Ranbir Kapoor

Urfi Javed is known for her daring and one-of-a-kind fashion choices. The diva never shies away from making a fashion statement when out and about. Every time she steps out, she makes a point of grabbing eyeballs. The actress made headlines recently after making a bold statement regarding Ranbir Kapoor. She received a lot of backlash on social media following her remark on Ranbir.

For the unversed, recently during a rapid-fire round in Mirchi Plus, actor Ranbir Kapoor appeared in an interview that was hosted by Kareena Kapoor. During a segment, the actress showed him a slew of pictures and asked if it was good or bad taste in fashion. Then Kareena showed him a photo of Urfi Javed; the actor instantly asked, ‘Who is this' and Kareena told him that it is Urfi. On this, Ranbir Kapoor said, ‘I am not a fan of this type of fashion, but I think we live in such a world that if you are comfortable in your own skin…’ Then Kareena asked him whether it was good or bad taste. The actor said, ‘Yes, ok, bad taste'. On the other hand, Bebo praised Urfi in another interview.

After the interviews surfaced on the internet, Urfi Javed reacted to them and said, "Bhaad mein jaaye Ranbir, Kareena ne meri tareef kiya hain, ab toh kya hain, Ranbir ki kya aukat hain. (Kareena has praised me, I don’t need anyone’s validation on anything.)"

However, her reaction to Ranbir Kapoor's remark did not go down well with the public, who slammed her for saying so to such a celebrated actor.

Now, the actress has issued a clarification on her statement and said, "I never said this, I was just joking ki Ranbir bhaad me jaye, Kareena ne taareef kar di ab. I was being sarcastic, sarcasm, and humour. Whatever Ranbir said was his point of view, I didn't find anything malicious in his statement. Sach mein bhaad mein jane ke liye nahi bola maine."

She also shared a video on her Instagram stories in which she said, "I said it in a very sarcastic and humorous way. There is no disrespect to anyone. Bhaad is not equal to hell; bhaad is a place where the chane or peanuts are made."

