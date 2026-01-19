Which team will replace Bangladesh if they opt out of T20 World Cup 2026? With the T20 World Cup 2026 approaching and little to no clarity on the ongoing situation between India and Bangladesh, let us have a look at which side would replace Bangladesh if they do not travel to India for the tournament.

The situation between India and Bangladesh regarding the T20 World Cup 2026 has been a major talking point in the world of sports of late. Due to the political tensions between the two countries, the BCCI had asked IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders to release Mustafizur Rahman from their squad ahead of the IPL 2026.

The same prompted the BCB (Bangladesh Cricket Board) to write to the ICC and request that their World Cup games be moved out of India, citing security reasons. According to a recent report, a final decision on the matter regarding Bangladesh is expected to be made on January 21.

However, according to a report by ESPNcricinfo, the ICC will be waiting for a final call from the BCB, and in the scenario that the BCB refuses to let Bangladesh travel to India for the World Cup, Scotland could take their place in the tournament according to the rankings.

The current situation stated that the ICC has not agreed to the BCB’s demands, and they also have not agreed to the BCB's request to consider moving Bangladesh to Group B, swapping places with Ireland, who play their group matches in Sri Lanka.

Bangladesh scheduled to face West Indies on opening day

Speaking of the upcoming World Cup, Bangladesh is set to kick off its T20 World Cup campaign by taking on the West Indies. The two sides are currently slated to lock horns at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on February 7, and it could be interesting to see how the situation develops and whether or not Bangladesh will be travelling to India for the tournament.

There is a high possibility that the side would be replaced in case they do not agree to the set plans and travel to India.

