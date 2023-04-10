Priyanka Chopra's daughter Malti looks awwdorable as she celebrates her FIRST Easter | Photos

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRIYANKA CHOPRA Priyanka Chopra's daughter Malti

Priyanka Chopra's daughter Malti Marie Jonas is winning hearts with her cuteness. The global star, who recently visited India with Malti, took to her Instagram handle to share photos from Malti's first easter celebrations. Also, she shared an adorable and colourful picture of her daughter and wished fans on the occasion. Talking about the picture shows Malti dressed in a white and yellow frock with a white colour hairband on her head. She is sitting with some toys and a bunch of beautiful flowers near her. Sharing it, Priyanka wrote, "Happy Easter to all celebrating."

On the other hand, she added another set of pictures where Malti is seen enjoying her day.

Latest Entertainment News