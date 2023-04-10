Monday, April 10, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Celebrities
  5. Priyanka Chopra's daughter Malti looks awwdorable as she celebrates her FIRST Easter | Photos

Priyanka Chopra's daughter Malti looks awwdorable as she celebrates her FIRST Easter | Photos

Priyanka Chopra gave a glimpse of her daughter Malti Marie’s easter celebration to fans.

Ridhi Suri Written By: Ridhi Suri @SuriRidhi New Delhi Published on: April 10, 2023 7:22 IST
Priyanka Chopra
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRIYANKA CHOPRA Priyanka Chopra's daughter Malti

Priyanka Chopra's daughter Malti Marie Jonas is winning hearts with her cuteness. The global star, who recently visited India with Malti, took to her Instagram handle to share photos from Malti's first easter celebrations. Also, she shared an adorable and colourful picture of her daughter and wished fans on the occasion. Talking about the picture shows Malti dressed in a white and yellow frock with a white colour hairband on her head. She is sitting with some toys and a bunch of beautiful flowers near her. Sharing it, Priyanka wrote, "Happy Easter to all celebrating."

On the other hand, she added another set of pictures where Malti is seen enjoying her day. 

Latest Entertainment News

IPL 2023: Read the fastest live coverage , analysis, records, interesting news of the T20 tournament only on India TV English Digital
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Entertainment and Celebrities Section

Top News

Related Celebrities News

Latest News