Priyanka Chopra takes a subtle dig at Bollywood, says 'got good luck from millions of Indians...'

The American version of "Citadel" had a star-studded premiere and lead actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas said she couldn't have asked for a better start to the international promotional campaign of the spy-thriller series. Executive produced by Joe and Anthony Russo, the series features Priyanka as elite spy Nadia Sinh opposite Richard Madden's Mason Kane. The Prime Video show had its first premiere in Mumbai with the lead cast as well as some of the biggest names from the Indian film industry -- Rekha, Varun Dhawan, Raj & DK, and Kabir Khan among others walking the blue carpet.

The actress, who has been in news for her 'Bollywood leaving' remark, said "I'm very excited to be starting the global campaign for 'Citadel' in India, my home. We will be travelling across the globe after this, but I've got good luck from millions from my country and I will carry it wherever I go, like I always do." Following her statement, netizens believed that the actress took a subtle dig at Bollywood.

She also spilled the beans about her first meeting with co-star Madden and said, "Richard and I met for the first time at a social dinner. We got along when we met for the first time. Then we met at award functions and after parties. But when I met him for work, I knew he was a disciplined actor who likes to prepare like me. That's why we get along so well," she said. The duo walked the blue carpet together.

Aditi Rao Hydari, Sohpie Choudry, Neha Sharma, Aisha Sharma, Rakul Preet Singh, Neha Dhupia, Anubhav Sinha, Shweta Tripathi, Sanya Malhotra, Shalini Pandey, Kusha Kapila, Anubhav Singh Bassi, Elnaaz Norouzi, Kubbra Sait, Nandish Sandhu, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, Nikhil Dwivedi, Kirti Kulhari, Mohit Raina, Sayani Gupta, Shruti Seth, Rasika Dugal, Priya Bapat, Anushka Sen, Vineet Kumar Singh, Anusha Dandekar and more celebs were also present at the venue.

About Citadel

"Citadel" follows elite agents Mason Kane and Nadia Sinh, who had their memories wiped as they narrowly escaped with their lives after independent global spy agency Citadel’s fall. It sees the two protagonists build new lives under new identities, unaware of their pasts. Until one night, when Mason is tracked down by his former Citadel colleague, Bernard Orlick (Stanley Tucci), who desperately needs his help to prevent rival agency Manticore from establishing a new world order.

Mason seeks out Nadia, his former partner, and the two spies embark on a mission that takes them around the world in an effort to stop Manticore, all while contending with a relationship built on secrets, lies, and a dangerous-yet-undying love, the official synopsis read.

Citadel is produced by Amazon Studios and the Russo Brothers' AGBO. The first two episodes of the series will premiere on Prime globally on April 28 in 40 languages. It will also act as the flagship show that will blend with local shows already under production in India and Italy, starring Matilda De Angelis, Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, respectively.

