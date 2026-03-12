Bhooth Bangla teaser out now: Akshay Kumar and Priyandarshan's new film promises horror with comedy

New Delhi:

Bhooth Bangla marks the much-awaited reunion of Bollywood’s iconic director-actor duo Priyadarshan and Akshay Kumar after a gap of 14 years. Over the years, the pair has delivered several comedy films that continue to enjoy a cult following. The teaser of their upcoming horror-comedy film is finally out, and needless to say, it has become the talk of the town.

Bhooth Bangla teaser out now

Akshay Kumar's Bhooth Bangla teaser offers a quirky glimpse into the spooky world. After intriguing fans with eerie posters, the makers have finally unveiled the teaser of Bhooth Bangla. The promo leans heavily into comedy, setting the tone with playful chaos, witty punchlines and lighthearted moments. The horror element is teased only briefly.

The familiar faces from the Bhooth Bangla teaser further add a nostalgic touch. Tabu, Paresh Rawal, late Asrani, and Rajpal Yadav make colourful appearances on the teaser, reminding fans of the 2007 film, Bhool Bhulaiyaa. Wamiqa Gabbi plays the female lead in the film, marking her first project with Akshay. The film's logline reads: "Laughter, screams, and surprises are waiting inside the Bangla. Dare to enter?" Watch the teaser of Bhooth Bangla here:

Previously, the makers released Ram Ji Aake Bhala Karenge from Bhooth Bangla, which became immensely popular with fans. Watch it here:

Bhooth Bangla: Cast and crew

Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd, presents Bhooth Bangla in association with Cape of Good Films. The film stars Akshay Kumar, Wamiqa Gabbi, Paresh Rawal, Tabu and Rajpal Yadav. Directed by Priyadarshan and produced by Akshay Kumar, Shobha Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor, the film is set to release in theatres on April 10, 2026, clashing with Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur's Dacoit at the box office.

