Trump writes to Norway's PM over Nobel snub: No longer has 'obligation to think purely of peace'

US President Donald Trump on Monday sent a letter to Norway's prime minister saying he is no longer has an 'obligation to think purely of peace' and will prioritise American interests because he was not awarded the Nobel Peace Prize, according to the Public Broadcasting Service (PBS). In the message to Støre, Trump also linked Norway’s role in hosting the Nobel Peace Prize to his broader foreign policy views and security demands.

Trump will look now for American interest

“Considering your country decided not to give me the Nobel Peace Prize for having stopped 8 Wars PLUS, I no longer feel an obligation to think purely of Peace, although it will always be predominant, but can now think about what is good and proper for the United States of America," Trump wrote, according to PBS.

Trump questions Denmark’s sovereignty over Greenland

In the letter, Trump also questioned Denmark’s sovereignty over Greenland and stated that neither Denmark nor existing security arrangements could protect the territory from major powers.

“Denmark cannot protect that land from Russia or China, and why do they have a ‘right of ownership’ anyway? There are no written documents, it’s only that a boat landed there hundreds of years ago, but we had boats landing there, also," he stated.

Talking about his role within the Western military alliance, Trump stated in the letter that he has done more for NATO than any other person since its founding, and now, NATO should do something for the United States.

He went to on to add, “The World is not secure unless we have Complete and Total Control of Greenland."

Trump claimed he “saved millions of lives"

Taking to Truth Social, Trump said he had “saved millions of lives" and argued that US military rebuilding under his leadership restored global deterrence.

“The only Nation that China and Russia fear and respect is the rebuilt U.S.A.," he wrote, while again criticising NATO allies for what he described as years of insufficient defence spending until he intervened.

Apart from this, Trump has also contrasted his record with that of former US President Barack Obama, who received the Nobel Peace Prize in 2009. he had also questioned why Obama was awarded the honour, arguing that it was granted shortly after Obama took office and “he didn’t do anything."

