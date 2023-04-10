Kangana Ranaut accuses Karan Johar of 'bullying' her, warns 'Aage aage dekho hota hai kya'

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Karan Johar and Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut has responded to Karan Johar’s recent cryptic post in which he spoke about how he was not going to surrender to false allegations against him. The filmmaker recently come under the scanner for allegedly damaging the careers of two leading actresses in the Hindi film business, Priyanka Chopra and Anushka Sharma. He is frequently chastised and accused of favouring celebrity kids. However, in the midst of the outrage, Karan shared 'Laga lo ilzaam, hum jhukne waalon mein se nahi.' Responding to the same, Kangana re-shared a screenshot of Karan’s post and accused him of 'insulting her on national television.'

Kangana wrote, "Ek waqt tha jab Chacha Chaudhary elite nepo mafia walon ke saath national television pe mujhe insult and bully karta tha because I couldn’t speak English. Aaj inki Hindi dekh kar khayal aaya, abhi toh sirf tumhari Hindi sudhari hai aage aage dekho hota hai kya (There was a time when Chacha Chaudhary used to insult and bully me with nepo mafia people on national television because I couldn’t speak English)."

The filmmaker, who has been on the receiving end of online criticism for allegedly sabotaging the careers of Priyanka and Anushka, mentioned how he isn’t the one to fall despite a flood of lies. Karan Johar said that he is not among those who would bow down to all the negativity around him. His note read, "Laga lo ilzaam, hum jhukne waalon mein se nahi." He further wrote that no matter how much one tries to slander him and show him in a bad light but he is not among those who would die.

Karan's post came a day after his viral old video in which he declared he "wanted to murder" Anushka Sharma's career by advising Aditya Chopra not to cast her in the film. The clip has Karan saying he didn't want Anushka Sharma in Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi. He went on to explain that when he saw her work in Band Bajaa Baraat, he was proven wrong, and he felt embarrassed that he would have wrecked the career of such a talented actress as Anushka.

Priyanka and Karan's bond

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra recently made headlines for her powerful revelations on the latest episode of the Armchair Expert podcast. In a detailed chat with actor-filmmaker Dax Shepard, PeeCee shared about her life, career, and choices, both personal and professional. Priyanka revealed that she switched her career to the US because she had 'beef with people'. Following which, her 2012 controversy with Karan Johar came to light. Several accusations were made against Karan by social media users who slammed him for driving Priyanka away from the Hindi film industry. However, she was seen greeting Karan warmly with her husband Nick Jonas at a recent event.

