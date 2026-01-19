Earthquake of 5.7 magnitude strikes Leh, Ladakh; authorities on alert The epicentre was located in Leh at a depth of 171 km. There have been no immediate reports of casualties or damage, and authorities are keeping a close watch on the situation.

Leh:

An earthquake measuring 5.7 on the Richter scale struck Leh in the Union Territory of Ladakh on Monday, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS). The tremor was recorded at 11:51 am (IST) and originated at a depth of 171 km beneath the Earth's surface.

"EQ of M: 5.7, On: 19/01/2026 11:51:14 IST, Lat: 36.71 N, Long: 74.32 E, Depth: 171 Km, Location: Leh, Ladakh," the NCS said.

No immediate damage reported

There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties. Local authorities are closely monitoring the situation and have advised residents to stay vigilant, especially due to the risk of aftershocks.

Situated along the seismically active Himalayan belt, the Leh-Ladakh region is prone to earthquakes of varying intensity. As a precaution, emergency response teams have been placed on high alert.

Earthquake hits Delhi

Earlier, a low-intensity earthquake of magnitude 2.8 struck Delhi on Monday morning. As per the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the tremors were felt at around 8:44 am. The epicentre of the earthquake was in North Delhi and took place at a depth of 5 km, it stated. "EQ of M: 2.8, On: 19/01/2026 08:44:16 IST, Lat: 28.86 N, Long: 77.06 E, Depth: 5 Km, Location: North Delhi, Delhi," the NCS added.

It is worth noting here that the national capital is prone to earthquakes and falls in Zone IV of seismically active areas of the country, which is the second-highest category.

In recent years, the Delhi-NCR has witnessed several magnitude 4 earthquakes. In 2022, a 4.1-magnitude earthquake hit Delhi’s neighbouring state, Haryana. It was a shallow quake but did not cause much damage to the state. It is significant to note that Delhi has not recorded an earthquake above magnitude 5 in the last 10 years, according to data from the US Geological Survey.

