Salman Khan's birthday wish for 'industry ka king khan' SRK wins the internet, watch video

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan have been friends for a long time and are still known to be Bollywood's Karan Arjun. They might have had their share of fallouts but their friendship seemed to have been strengthened over time. So, when Shah Rukh Khan turned 54 on November 2, good friend Salman Khan had the most adorable birthday wish for 'industry ka king khan'. The Bhaijaan of Bollywood took to social media and shared a video wishing SRK a very happy birthday. The video also has Sonakshi Sinha, Daisy Shah, Jacqueline Fernandez , Sohail Khan among several others.

"Happy bday khan Saab. Hamare industry ka king khan @iamsrk", wrote Salman Khan while extending warm birthday wish to Shah Rukh Khan.

Recently, Salman Khan shared an appreciation post for his bestie Shah Rukh Khan for rescuing Aishwarya Rai's manager from a freak fire at Amitabh Bachchan's Diwali 2019 party.

Earlier, Salman Khan gifted Shah Rukh Khan a brand new luxury car, which has just launched as a token of his appreciation for his guest appearance in his film, Tubelight. Not just that, the two also shared screen space in a special dance sequence in SRK's film Zero, which also starred Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif in lead roles.

Meanwhile, in a first and one of its kind event, the Burj Khalifa lit up with a 'Happy Birthday to the King of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan'. The Chak De India made sure to express his gratitude for the same and sharing a video, he wrote, "To my brother, the awesomely cool Mr. @Mohamed_Alabbar and @BurjKhalifa @emaardubai Thanks for making me shine so bright. Your love and kindness is unsurpassable. Wow! This is really the Tallest I have ever been. Love u Dubai. It’s my birthday and I’m the guest!

To my brother, the awesomely cool Mr. @Mohamed_Alabbar and @BurjKhalifa @emaardubai. Thanks for making me shine so bright. Your love and kindness is unsurpassable. Wow! This is really the Tallest I have ever been. Love u Dubai. It’s my birthday and I’m the guest! pic.twitter.com/8oFAQCqNbD — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 2, 2019

