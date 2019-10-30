Wednesday, October 30, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Celebrities News
  5. When Shah Rukh Khan rescued Aishwarya Rai's manager from fire accident at Diwali party

When Shah Rukh Khan rescued Aishwarya Rai's manager from fire accident at Diwali party

Who knew Shah Rukh Khan was a "hero" in real life too...!

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: October 30, 2019 13:32 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : TWITTER

When Shah Rukh Khan rescued Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's manager from fire accident at Diwali party

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan turned saviour for Aishwarya Rai’s manager, Archana Sadanand, during the Diwali party hosted by the Bachchans on Sunday. It so happened that Archana Sadanand’s lehenga caught fire and Shah Rukh Khan put the fire out with the help of a jacket.

According to reports, Archana suffered 15 per cent burns whereas Shah Rukh also had some minor burn and injuries. The former experienced injuries mostly in her right leg and hands. 

Aishwarya Rai’s manager is currently kept in an ICU in Nanavati Hospital, Mumbai. She is in isolation to avoid any kind of infection. Notably, the incident took place at around 3 am and till that time most of the guests had already left.

“Archana was with her daughter in the courtyard when her lehenga caught fire. Those around were stunned and didn’t know what to do. Shah Rukh had the presence of mind, rushed to Archana, and put out the fire. He, too, sustained minor burns while dousing the flames with a jacket. His only thought was to put out the fire,” a source was quoted as saying to a daily.

Shah Rukh Khan was seen at the party with wife Gauri Khan. Scores of other celebs such as Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli, Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Singh, Parineeti Chopra, Akshay Kumar and Shahid Kapoor were also in attendance at Amitabh Bachchan's Diwali bash.

View this post on Instagram

In love with this picture 🥺❤️

A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@srkking555) on

More Entertainment stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13

Entertainment Photos

Entertainment Videos

Trending News

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryBigg Boss 13 October 29 Highlights: Siddhartha Dey eliminated Next Story  