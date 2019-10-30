When Shah Rukh Khan rescued Aishwarya Rai's manager from fire accident at Diwali party

Image Source : TWITTER When Shah Rukh Khan rescued Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's manager from fire accident at Diwali party

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan turned saviour for Aishwarya Rai’s manager, Archana Sadanand, during the Diwali party hosted by the Bachchans on Sunday. It so happened that Archana Sadanand’s lehenga caught fire and Shah Rukh Khan put the fire out with the help of a jacket.

According to reports, Archana suffered 15 per cent burns whereas Shah Rukh also had some minor burn and injuries. The former experienced injuries mostly in her right leg and hands.

Aishwarya Rai’s manager is currently kept in an ICU in Nanavati Hospital, Mumbai. She is in isolation to avoid any kind of infection. Notably, the incident took place at around 3 am and till that time most of the guests had already left.

“Archana was with her daughter in the courtyard when her lehenga caught fire. Those around were stunned and didn’t know what to do. Shah Rukh had the presence of mind, rushed to Archana, and put out the fire. He, too, sustained minor burns while dousing the flames with a jacket. His only thought was to put out the fire,” a source was quoted as saying to a daily.

Shah Rukh Khan was seen at the party with wife Gauri Khan. Scores of other celebs such as Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli, Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Singh, Parineeti Chopra, Akshay Kumar and Shahid Kapoor were also in attendance at Amitabh Bachchan's Diwali bash.

