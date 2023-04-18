Saif Ali Khan joins Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor for Kortala Siva's next, starts filming. Deets Inside

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/NTR ARTS Saif Ali Khan joins Jr NTR

Saif Ali Khan on Tuesday joined the cast of superstar Jr NTR's next feature film. Production banner NTR Arts shared the news of Saif joining the pan-India movie's cast, which also includes actress Janhvi Kapoor. The studio also posted photos of Saif's meeting with Jr NTR and director Koratala Siva. "Team #NTR30 welcomes #SaifAliKhan on board. The National Award-winning actor joined the shoot of the high voltage action drama," NTR Arts posted on Twitter.

Tentatively titled "NTR 30", the movie is billed as a high-octane action drama set in the forgotten coastal lands of India. The movie marks the first collaboration between Saif and Jr NTR. It is slated to be released in theatres on April 5, 2024.

NTR30's opening ceremony

The film's opening ceremony with formal puja took place in Hyderabad in the presence of the cast and crew. Filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli was seen giving the first clap to the upcoming yet-untitled Telugu film. Popular celebrities from the film industry like Prashanth Neel, Prakash Raj, and others attended as guests. Pictures and videos from the launch have taken over social media by storm. In one photograph, NTR Jr and Janhvi are seen shaking hands.

Speaking at the launch ceremony, director Koratala Siva said, “The film is set in a forgotten coastal land of India. It’s a very emotional story about how we live in a world that has more monsters than humans, where men are closer to beasts than men. They don't fear God or even death. What do they fear for? Let's wait and see. It's going to be a ride. I promise fans and movie lovers that this going to be my best ever."

The director also heaped praises on his NTR30 crew and said, "To set a great idea, I need a great team and I have these talented people here with me. My brother Anirudh, a man of sound, is excited after I narrate the script. He said I wrote the script with fire and I felt very joyful."

What's next for Saif Ali Khan?

Saif Ali Khan, who last appeared in Vikram Vedha alongside Hrithik Roshan, has Adipurush, which also stars Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Sunny Singh. The film is scheduled for a theatrical release on June 16 in Hindi and Telugu.

ALSO READ: Jr NTR, Kortala Siva's 'NTR30' launch: SS Rajamouli claps first shot; Janhvi Kapoor shines in green

Latest Entertainment News