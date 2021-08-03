Saath Kya Nibhaoge: Sonu Sood, Nidhhi Agerwal drops FIRST glimpse of music video

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SONU SOOD Sonu Sood, Niddhi Agerwal

Sonu Sood and Niddhi Agerwal got fans excited when they announced coming together for a music video project Saath Kya Nibhaoge. Directed by filmmaker Farah Khan, the song has been shot in Punjab and will see Sonu play the character of a farmer becoming a cop. Now, the actors have shared the first glimpse of the song. Taking to Instagram, Sonu and Niddhi posted the first official poster of the song. The duo also announced that the teaser will be released on Aug 5.

"Get ready for the song of the year 'Saath Kya Nibhaoge'. Teaser Out On 5th August Stay tuned," Sonu captioned the poster. Take a look:

Earlier talking about the project, Sonu who was earlier directed by Farah in the film "Happy New Year", told IANS: "This song will be something very different from anything that I've ever shot before. It's always wonderful to work with Farah."

Niddhi is also thrilled with the opportunity of working with the choreographer-director. Sharing her excitement, Nidhhi told IANS: "I had a great time shooting for the song with Farah Ma'am and Sonu Sir. It is always a dream for any actor to be choreographed by Farah Khan but I was in for a double treat since she was directing it as well."

For Nidhhi, being directed by Farah is also very special because it was the latter's directorial 'Om Shanti Om', which nudged the "iShankarSmart" actress in the direction of acting. "I had a blast while shooting for it, considering I watched 'Om shanti Om' and knew I wanted to be an actor! I can't wait for you all to see it," Nidhhi said.

On the movie front, Nidhhi will be seen in Pawan Kalyan's next 'Hari Hara Veera Malli', and Udhaynidhi Stalin's untitled next. Sonu, on the other hand, will feature in upcoming projects like the Hindi historical drama film "Prithviraj" and the Telugu action drama "Acharya" among others.

