Naak Kaat Di Maine: Sara Ali Khan apologises to Saif Ali Khan, brother Ibrahim and Amrita Singh

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SARA ALI KHAN Sara Ali Khan

If you follow Sara Ali Khan on social media, you're probably familiar with her 'knock knock' posts. The actress often shared these hilarious videos where she plays the knock-knock game with her companions. Her brother, Ibrahim Ali Khan is one of the most frequent features in her videos. On Tuesday, the actress shared another video in the series. This time she features in it solo.

Taking to her verified Instagram account, Sara posted a video of herself with a bruised nose. The video begins with a bandage placed on the actress' nose and later, she removes it to reveal the scar. In the short video, Sara is heard saying, "Knock knock. Who's there? Knock. Knock who? More like knocked ouch." Watch the video here:

On the work front, Sara who was last seen in Coolie No. 1 opposite Varun Dhawan is looking forward to the release of "Atrangi Re". In the film, she will be co-starring with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. Directed by Aanand L. Rai, "Atrangi Re" is written by Himanshu Sharma and is billed as a cross-cultural love story.

Sara has completed the shoot of the film. Announcing the wrap-up, Sara had shared a post on Instagram along with some stills from the set.

"That's a film wrap. Ek saal baad. Thank you so much @aanandlrai sir for giving me this role, this film and this opportunity. But more than that thank you for your unconditional love, unwavering support, the best India darshan, delicious khana, early morning sunrise drives to location, sufi ginger water evenings, and the most memorable year with the best team," she wrote alongside the photos.

Tagging the Tamil star Dhanush, Sara added: "@dhanushkraja thank you for always being helpful, motivating and inspiring. Couldn't have asked for a better partner in this journey and yes thank you for introducing me to your amazing music and mouth watering varieties of South Indian food (even though we could've avoided that indulgence during shoots)."

She also apologised for stalking Akshay Kumar. "Thank you so much @akshaykumar sir for bringing so much love, laughter, energy and positivity on our set and sorry for stalking you for photos in all our costumes sir," she wrote.

"Atrangi Re" went on floors in March 2020, in Varanasi. The team resumed shoot post lockdown in Madurai, followed by schedules in Delhi and Agra.

Don't miss these:

Bhuj The Pride of India Trailer 2: Ajay Devgn celebrates the valour of unsung heroes

RRR: Team of Alia Bhatt, Jr NTR and Ram Charan starrer reaches Ukraine to film last schedule