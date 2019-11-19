Image Source : INSTAGRAM Rohman Shawl's birthday wish for girlfriend Sushmita Sen: Lets rule 44 as well

As Bollywood actress and beauty queen Sushmita Sen turned 44 today, boyfriend Rohman Shawl has the most adorable birthday wish for her. Sushmita Sen and her boyfriend Rohman Shawl are the couple goals of their own kind. The couple who has come out clean about their relationship status spares no opportunity to shower love on each other in public.

Sharing a picture of his ladylove Sushmita facing a beautiful sunset, Rohman Shawl took to Instagram and wrote, "Just as the rising sun brings light to the world,you my love bring light to my life !! Truth be told, i wanted to write paragraphs about you on this special day, but hey, when i think about you i am just as awestruck & speechless as i was, when i saw you sitting there while taking this picture! !My gorgeous woman, you make me want to be a better MAN each and every day of my life !! Ab isse zyada Khuda se aur kya mangu,usne toh puri kaainaat se mujhe nawaaza hain !HAPPY BIRTHDAY MY JAAN #44 lets rule this number as well".

Meanwhile, on Rohman Shawl’s birthday, Sushmita Sen shared an adorable video in which the actress is hugging her beau super-tight. She captioned the video, ‘Happpyyyyy Birthday My Rooh!!! May all the happiness in the world curl up in your arms & you always embrace it with both hands!!’two souls as one’ What a beautiful year awaits!!I love you!!! To your health & happiness’.

Sushmita Sen openly revealed how she started dating Rohman Shawl and how they started falling in love with each other.

She said, "It's a very very beautiful serendipity story. He sent me a direct message on Instagram and I didn't check direct messages because I wasn't sure if you check it you may be allowing that person to start communicating with you. So, I had too many of these direct messages and I had not opened any and there it was."

Rohman Shawl with Sushmita

Rohman Shawl with Sushmita Sen and daughters

"Touch screen phone ki Jai ho because I had gone to the DM to look at what all had come and I was scrolling through and this boy broke something in the room and I went talking to him and when I came back I had obviously opened one of the DMs and it was a message from him and I was like 'Oh my god, how did I do that, god I should never be talking when I am near a phone," Sushmita Sen went on to say.

Rohman Shawl and Sushmita Sen

