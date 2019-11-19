Sushmita Sen Birthday Special: 5 mesmerising roles which the former beauty queen aced with perfection

19th November marks the birthday of Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen. She shot to fame after being crowned as the Miss Universe in the year 1994. Later she made her way to the showbiz through 'Dastak' in the year 1996. The Bengali beauty made everyone go gaga over her good looks, charming personality, utter confidence, vivid style statements, intelligence, and panache. Her journey in the Bollywood industry has crossed two decades and with every role and film, she redefined the Hindi film heroine on the silver screen with several commendable performances. As she turns 44, we bring you 5 of her most mesmerizing big-screen outings.

1. Chingari

The film was a 2006 release, in which Sushmita played the role of an exploited sex-worker in a village. The films also featured veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty as an antagonist.

2. Biwi No.1

Sushmita grabbed the role in David Dhawan’s ‘Biwi No.1’ which came out in the year 1999. The actress was seen playing the role of a stunning model who is embroiled in an affair with a married man Salman Khan. She even won a Filmfare Best Supporting Actress Award for the movie.

3. Sirf Tum

In the same year, she gave a remarkable performance in Boney Kapoor’s production venture ‘Sirf Tum’ in which she yet again played the role of the other woman role, but this time it was for Sanjay Kapoor.

4. Aankhen

A successful heist thriller drama, ‘Aankhen’ has Sushmita playing the role of teacher of visually impaired students.

5. Main Hoon Na

Released in 2004, ‘Main Hoon Na,’ an action-comedy, revolved around an Army officer’s attempts at eradicating terrorism and Sush played the role of a teacher in the film.

