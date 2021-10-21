Follow us on Image Source : NSTAGRAM/RITEISHD Riteish Deshmukh gives hilarious reply to troll accusing him of being biased against Hindu festivals

Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh took a funny dig at a troll who accused him of being biased against Hindu festivals. Taking to the Twitter, Riteish shared a demo price chart of all the 'Mithais' ahead of festive season. He shared a rate card of popular Indian sweets including laddu, jalebi, kaju barfi and chocolates along with the hefty price one would have to pay to lose the weight. In the end the note read "Choose wisely." Riteish shared the tweet with the caption, "I thought I should warn you !!!!"

A user asked Riteish in Hindi: "You people are enlightened only during Hindu festivals? Eid ya New Year ya Christmas par muh mein dahi jama lete ho! (Cat's gets your tongue on festivals such as Eid, New Year, or Christmas!)"

Giving him an apt reply, Riteish Deshmukh hilariously said, "Sorry sir - Main Vegan hoon, dahi nahi khaata (Sorry sir, I'm vegan. I don't eat curd.)"

On the professional front, Riteish Deshmukh is currently seen as the host of Flipkart Ladies vs Gentlemen season 2. He recently started shooting for his upcoming film 'Visfot' with Fardeen Khan. Kookie Gulati, who recently helmed Abhishek Bachchan-starrer 'The Big Bull', is directing the film. Backed by filmmaker Sanjay Gupta's White Feather Films and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series, the film is the official remake of the 2012 Venezuelan film "Rock, Paper, Scissors". It marks the reunion of Khan and Deshmukh after 2007 comedy "Heyy Babyy".

According to the makers, the film thrives on the collision between Mumbai's stark contrasts - the chawls of Dongri and the highrises.

