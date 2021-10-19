Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/RITEISH DESHMUKH, FARDEEN KHAN Riteish Deshmukh, Fardeen Khan starrer 'Visfot' goes on floors

Actors Riteish Deshmukh and Fradeen Khan's upcoming thriller movie "Visfot" began production here on Tuesday. Kookie Gulati, who recently helmed Abhishek Bachchan-starrer "The Big Bull", is directing the film. Backed by filmmaker Sanjay Gupta's White Feather Films and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series, "Visfot" is the official remake of the 2012 Venezuelan film "Rock, Paper, Scissors". It marks the reunion of Khan and Deshmukh after 2007 comedy "Heyy Babyy".

Gulati took to Instagram and posted a picture of the clapboard, announcing the start of the project. "New journey #Visfot," he wrote.

According to the makers, the film "thrives on the collision between Mumbai's stark contrasts - the chawls of Dongri and the highrises. "Khan, who returns to the screen after the 2010 film "Dulha Mil Gaya", and Deshmukh's characters will be seen on "opposite sides of the fence", the makers added.

"Visfot" is presented by T-Series and Gupta, known for directing films like "Shootout at Wadala", "Kaabil" and "Mumbai Saga".

Meanwhile, Riteish is all set to make his digital debut with Netflix's 'Plan A Plan B', co-starring Tamannaah Bhatia. Directed by Shashanka Ghosh and written by Rajat Arora, the film also stars veteran actor Poonam Dhillon and Kusha Kapila. According to the streamer, the film follows the story of a matchmaker who believes marriage is for everyone--except herself-- and a successful divorce lawyer with a secret.

"What happens when they cross paths? Can opposites coexist, let alone attract?" the synopsis read.

The film is produced by Trilok Malhotra and KR Harish (India Stories Media & Entertainment Pvt Ltd) and Arora's Funk Your Blues Entertainment Pvt Ltd.

(With PTI inputs)