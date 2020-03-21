Image Source : TWITTER Rishi Kapoor takes a dig at Kanika Kapoor controversy: Hey Malik raksha karna doosre “Kapoor-on”ki!

Veteran Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor on Friday took a dig at Baby Doll singer Kanika Kapoor and Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor, considering their ongoing controversies. The actor, who is known for his witty remarks and sarcasm, posted a hilarious comment on Twitter and prayed to God to bless the other Kapoors who are in the limelight for all the wrong reasons.

Rishi Kapoor wrote, "“Aaj kal kuch “Kapoor”logon pe time bhaari hai. Darta hoon. Hey Malik raksha karna doosre “Kapoor-on”ki! Koi galat kaam na ho kabhi. Jai Mata Di!” (Some Kapoors are facing tough times these days. I am scared. I pray to God to protect other Kapoors, hope they don’t do anything bad)"

Aaj kal kuch “Kapoor”logon pe time bhaari hai. Darta hoon. Hey Malik raksha karna doosre “Kapoor-on”ki! Koi galat kaam na ho kabhi. Jai Mata Di! pic.twitter.com/gPyHJvGGaY — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) March 20, 2020

For the unversed, Kanika Kapoor has tested positive for coronavirus. The singer came back from London on March 11th and instead of going in self-quarantine, she roamed around in the city of Lucknow and even partied, putting the health of other people at risk. Soon after she tested positive for coronavirus, Kanika was flooded with allegations of not considering fellow citizens' health and for intentionally skipping screening at the airport.

an FIR was been lodged against Kanika Kapoor at Sarojini Nagar police station under Indian Penal Code section 188, 269, 270 on the complaint of Chief Medical Officer, Lucknow. He said two more FIRs are likely to be registered in the matter at Hazratganj and Gomtinagar police stations, for her three different gatherings in the area post her return.

On the other hand, Rana Kapoor has been in the news for money laundering. He has been arrested and is in the custody of the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

