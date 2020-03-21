Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kanika Kapoor rubbishes rumours of skipping screening at airport: Developed symptoms only 4 days ago

Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor who tested positive for coronavirus on Friday has been ruling the headlines for trying to skip screening at the airport. An FIR has also been filed against the singer for risking the health of other citizens as she partied in Lucknow after returning from London a few days back. Currently, she is in an isolation ward in Lucknow and has also confirmed that she has been infected by COVID-19. While Kanika has accepted that she is suffering from coronavirus, she rubbished the rumours of skipping the screening at the airport.

In an interview with TOI, Kanika Kapoor revealed, “There are these silly rumours that I hid in the washroom to skip screening. Tell me, how is it possible for a person to skip screening at immigration while coming on an international flight? I was properly screened at the Mumbai airport and I stayed in the city for a day. But since everything was closed and no work was happening (because of the industry lockdown due to the coronavirus spread), my parents suggested I come home. So I reached Lucknow on March 11 by the morning flight. And one can check, at that time there was no advisory issued by the government on anyone travelling from abroad to be under self-quarantine. So how can one expect me to do it, especially when I had been screened and had no health issues till I left Mumbai? In fact, I developed the symptoms only four days ago.”

The singer also claimed that she had to persist the audthorites to take her blood sample for teh test as they were taking things very lightly. She said, “I called my friend, who heads a local hospital to, get my blood samples checked for the virus. He suggested that I approach the state health authorities for it. When I called the helpline numbers, after hearing out my symptoms, they said it doesn’t seem like the coronavirus, and it might just be the seasonal flu. But I kept insisting, and it was only after I pestered them that the CMO sent people to take my samples. I was the one who pestered the authorities, who I felt were taking things lightly. It took them three days to send someone to collect my sample and test it. From Monday till then, I had confined myself to my room. The moment I felt sick, I called up the authorities. So tell me, who’s been lax?”

Talking about the party she hosted in Lucknow, Kanika cleared that she just attended a small birthday bash. She said that she attended the birthday day where Vasundhara Raje and Dushyant Singh were also present but it wasn't a big bash as it is being called. She also claimed that she has already given the names of those who were present at the party to health officials.

#KanikaKapoor leaves for quarantine after being infected with COVID-19.



(DISCLAIMER: We don't claim the authenticity of this viral video) pic.twitter.com/ZCpULVr9Qj — IndiaTV ShowBiz (@IndiaTVShowbiz) March 20, 2020

On a related note, an FIR was been lodged against Kanika Kapoor at Sarojini Nagar police station under Indian Penal Code section 188, 269, 270 on the complaint of Chief Medical Officer, Lucknow. He said two more FIRs are likely to be registered in the matter at Hazratganj and Gomtinagar police stations, for her three different gatherings in the area post her return.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page